RBNZ's rate hikes gaining traction, but there's a long road to travel

A net 61% of businesses expect general economic conditions to deteriorate. (Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Tue, 04 Apr 2023
The Reserve Bank’s massive rate hikes look to be gaining traction but there is a long way to go, says the latest business outlook survey from the New Zealand Institute of Economic Research (NZIER).Importantly, sales overtook finding labour as the top primary constraint for businesses and there are some signs of easing inflationary pressure.“Businesses are no longer screaming out as loud for workers. Instead, weakening demand – engineered by RBNZ tightening – is starting to dominate the outlook,” said Kiwibank econo...
Amazon and Mercury make power deal
Energy

The 15-year deal is the latest in a series of power purchase agreements.

Ian Llewellyn 1:17pm
Immigration

Government boosts number of working holiday places

The immigration minister has extended the time those now in the country can stay.

Staff reporters 1:15pm
Finance

Cyclone, flooding claims climb to $2.47 billion

About a third of those claims have been paid. 

Staff reporters 12:50pm
EV sales burn bright, utes stall on govt intervention
Economy

Electric vehicles continue to be the bright spark in a modest sales month.

Brent Melville 11:10am
Living Wage to increase 9.9% to $26/hour
Economy

The new figure will be $3.30 above the minimum wage.

Staff reporters 03 Apr 2023
Reserve Bank expected to hike to 5%, highest in 14 years
Economy Preview

It's all about inflation and inflation expectations.

Rebecca Howard 03 Apr 2023
Bumps and bounces in banking: Chapman Tripp
Finance

Banks are likely to experience greater volatility of retail deposits as digital and open banking practices take hold. 

Jenny Ruth 03 Apr 2023