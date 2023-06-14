Menu
Recession or no recession, it’s not looking flash

Westpac Bank is forecasting the economy contracted 0.4% in the first quarter. (Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Wed, 14 Jun 2023
Regardless of whether New Zealand’s economy tipped into a technical recession in the second quarter, it’s cooling.The economy contracted 0.6% in the December quarter. If Stats NZ reports a second quarter of negative growth on Thursday for the March quarter that will be a technical recession.Economists, however, are split on which side of zero the number will fall.Economic momentum is “clearly slowing” on the back of the 525 basis points of hikes delivered by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand since late 2021, said ANZ Bank....
Commerce Commission warns HSBC over credit contracts
HSBC's credit contract disclosures were not up to scratch.

Staff reporters 1:30pm
Winton moves to 'lower end' of $72m profit guidance

The land developer says it has 6,751 units slated for future delivery.

Brent Melville 1:20pm
Carbon auction fails as buyers sit tight

Not enough bids above the confidential reserve price came to clear all units on offer.

Ian Llewellyn 1:07pm
Food price inflation slows
Price increases were still near record high levels in May.

Staff reporters 1:05pm
Tourist inflow helps narrow current account deficit
Economists were prepared for a wider deficit.

Paul McBeth 11:55am
Eaqub report: no evidence of 'greedflation' in NZ
A new report says corporate profits in NZ are actually lower than they were before covid.

Dileepa Fonseka 10:32am
Net migration eases off in April
More New Zealanders are leaving, but the departures are outweighed by new arrivals.

Staff reporters 13 Jun 2023