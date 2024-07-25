Menu
Recession worries? Blame China's economic flu

Dominick Stephens (centre) and Struan Little (right) spoke at an Auckland Chamber event moderated by Simon Bridges. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Dileepa Fonseka
Thu, 25 Jul 2024
A senior Treasury official says New Zealand's economy is worse than originally forecasted, and much of that is due to China. That's what Treasury’s chief economic adviser, Dominick Stephens, told a business audience in Auckland on Wednesday morning – reminiscent of the adage that when the United States sneezes, the world gets a cold, but tweaked to include China’s sniffles.“Treasury has for quite some time anticipated a recession, a downturn … we had been foreshadowing it for some time, but with the B...
