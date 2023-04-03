Menu
Reserve Bank expected to hike to 5%, highest in 14 years

(Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Mon, 03 Apr 2023
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is widely expected to lift the official cash rate by another 25 basis points to 5.00% on Wednesday and signal there’s more to come. The last time rates were at 5.00% was in December 2008. That was 14 years ago. Yes, the economy contracted an unexpected 0.6% in the December quarter, house prices are falling, and there’s been chaos in the global banking system but it all comes down to inflation and inflation expectations.The Reserve Bank of NZ's (RBNZ) chief economist, Paul Conway, was pre...
Opec+ makes shock million-barrel cut in new inflation risk
Energy

Oil price surges after Opec+ makes an unexpected crude production cut.

Bloomberg 12:43pm
Finance

NZ exported about $885m worth of red meat products during the month.

Staff reporters 11:30am
Finance

The business owners say they could only sustain their operations for six months.

Staff reporters 11:30am
Living Wage to increase 9.9% to $26/hour
Economy

The new figure will be $3.30 above the minimum wage.

Staff reporters 10:20am
Bumps and bounces in banking: Chapman Tripp
Finance

Banks are likely to experience greater volatility of retail deposits as digital and open banking practices take hold. 

Jenny Ruth 5:00am
Reserve Bank 'jawboning' must continue
Economy

Banking wobbles and contracting economies often lead to interest rate cuts.

Warren Couillault 01 Apr 2023
‘Winter could expose a few more rocks’ – ANZ on business confidence
Economy

Inflation indicators are inching lower at a “painfully” slow pace.

Ella Somers 30 Mar 2023