Reserve Bank looks through storm devastation, hikes by 50bp

Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr. (Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Wed, 22 Feb 2023
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand lifted the official cash rate (OCR) by 50 basis points to 4.75% and said it's too early to assess the impact of Cyclone Gabrielle and other recent severe weather events.“Monetary policy is set with a medium-term focus,” it said.Given this, the committee decided to "look through the short-term direct price pressures stemming from these extreme weather events".  It said it would focus on the medium-term impacts on inflation and maximum sustainable employment.The move was widely expect...
Primary Sector

NZ mines help OceanaGold surpass $1.5b in sales

The country's biggest gold miner has achieved record annual revenues.

Brent Melville 3:50pm
Media

NZME records $22.7m profit as digital income grows

The earnings figure was down slightly on last year’s $66m, but 4% higher when adjusted to exclude the one-off impact of the disposal of voucher business GrabOne.

Daniel Dunkley 3:30pm
Listed Companies

Queenstown airport hands $6m windfall to council, Akld Airport

Queenstown Airport's passenger numbers are back to pre-covid levels.

Brent Melville 2:05pm

Transport

Govt car scheme – catalyst to stock shortages, higher prices

Cyclone Gabrielle will see a spike in car replacement demand, but the government’s focus on lowering vehicle emissions is the root cause of car price hikes.

Brent Melville 21 Feb 2023
Economy

Auckland Airport: flooding saw 'noticeably higher' loads this month

Auckland airport says the impact of the flooding event in late January has led to “noticeably higher” airline loads this month.On Jan 27, Auckland’s rain records were shattered as Metservice’s Auckland airport weather station recorded 245 mm of rainfall, surpassing the wettest da...

Staff reporters 20 Feb 2023
Finance

Finance minister: Budget '23 will be tight

The availability and cost of food are going to have a big impact in the coming months.

Riley Kennedy 17 Feb 2023
Finance

NZ Apples and Pears: some growers 'have nothing left'

Hawke's Bay produces 63% of the country's apples.

Staff reporters 17 Feb 2023