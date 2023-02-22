Reserve Bank looks through storm devastation, hikes by 50bp

Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr. (Image: Getty)

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand lifted the official cash rate (OCR) by 50 basis points to 4.75% and said it's too early to assess the impact of Cyclone Gabrielle and other recent severe weather events.“Monetary policy is set with a medium-term focus,” it said.Given this, the committee decided to "look through the short-term direct price pressures stemming from these extreme weather events". It said it would focus on the medium-term impacts on inflation and maximum sustainable employment.The move was widely expect...