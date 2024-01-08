Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Economy

Rolling out the summer hits

Rolling out the summer hits
The late Brian Gaynor (left) and Pattrick Smellie hosting a turning point in BusinessDesk's history. (Image: Norrie Montgomery)
Paul McBeth
Paul McBeth
Mon, 08 Jan 2024
The classic year in review is a standard-bearer of summer fare in the news pages, but given how dour this year has been, from the Auckland washout at the start of the year to the overblown rhetoric of the new government’s non-event mini-budget, we’ve looked back a little bit further. So far back, in fact, that some early pieces were under our old BusinessWire branding – from a time before we were kindly asked to cease and desist. So crack open a cold one, grab some cherries and join us through the years as we take a trip...
Red ink for Sealord as IT project costs mount
Primary Sector

Red ink for Sealord as IT project costs mount

Moana and Nissui will inject $40m to help fund independent acquisition.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Property

Anglicans get court order to end Parnell City Lodge lease

'They're trying to get rid of me', says 78-year-old leaseholder. 

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Anglicans get court order to end Parnell City Lodge lease
Primary Sector

MBIE considers tweaks to food labelling rules

PorkNZ complained the rules did not give consumers enough information.  

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
MBIE considers tweaks to food labelling rules

More Economy

Is Britain ready to be honest about its decline?
Economy Opinion

Is Britain ready to be honest about its decline?

The United Kingdom is getting poorer against its European peers.

Bloomberg 05 Jan 2024
Dairy prices off to positive start in 2024
Primary Sector

Dairy prices off to positive start in 2024

It was a mixed result on individual products, however.

Riley Kennedy 03 Jan 2024
Best of BusinessDesk: Mega-rich investor spends big in NZ
Economy

Best of BusinessDesk: Mega-rich investor spends big in NZ

Pure chance brought him to our shores. 

Victoria Young 29 Dec 2023
Another tough year ahead for the NZ media
Economy

Another tough year ahead for the NZ media

But there are glimmers of hope for the sector in 2024. 

Daniel Dunkley 29 Dec 2023