Running NZ to failure

Running NZ to failure
China need not sabotage our critical infrastructure, we are doing a pretty good job of that ourselves. (Image: NZME)
Dileepa Fonseka
Dileepa Fonseka
Mon, 29 Jul 2024
As hospitals in the United Kingdom reverted to pen and paper for part of last week, the New Zealand way of running our assets to failure was vindicated. Hospitals across the developed world might have been using CrowdStrike, but ours weren’t. That wasn’t such an asset a few years ago when a cyberattack crippled the Waikato District Health Board (DHB) for several days, surgeries and cancer treatments were delayed, and confidential patient data became online ransom material.'A fragile state'After reading a recent bri...
Vector exits gas as 'perfect storm' hits
Markets

Vector exits gas as 'perfect storm' hits

Vector boss says the decision to get out of gas was the right one.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Policy

Missed opportunity to clean up ‘Wild West’ of student visa advisers

NZ is reluctant to upset an industry that generates billions in export earnings.  

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Missed opportunity to clean up ‘Wild West’ of student visa advisers
Primary Sector

BX Foods faces OIO probe for potential consent breach

The inquiry comes as the North Otago meat processor looks to cut 100 jobs.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
BX Foods faces OIO probe for potential consent breach

More Economy

Auckland 'the driving force behind NZ's economy' – report
Economy

Auckland 'the driving force behind NZ's economy' – report

A new report looks at how the Auckland economy weathered the pandemic.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
ANZ survey: ‘The worst will soon be past’
Economy

ANZ survey: ‘The worst will soon be past’

ANZ-Roy Morgan's survey shows that consumer confidence bounced back from recessionary lows in July.“It’s still very low but has clawed back about half the March-April fall that coincided with ‘recession’ headlines. The lift was driven by improving expectations rather than the...

Staff reporters 26 Jul 2024
The kiwi dollar is falling prey to the bears
Economy

The kiwi dollar is falling prey to the bears

The only worst performer is the Norwegian krone.

Rebecca Howard 26 Jul 2024
Recession worries? Blame China's economic flu
Economy

Recession worries? Blame China's economic flu

Treasury's chief economic adviser says China's economic woes are being felt in NZ.

Dileepa Fonseka 25 Jul 2024