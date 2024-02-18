Menu
Scoring Chistopher Luxon’s State of the Nation speech

Christopher Luxon delivers his State of the Nation speech at the Waipuna Lodge. (Image: NZME)
Pattrick Smellie
Sun, 18 Feb 2024
With his reputation developing as a tone-deaf corporate gabbler – the apogee being re-reading chunks of last year’s speech at Waitangi – Christopher Luxon has looked for a while like a man in need of a decent speechwriter.His State of the Nation speech suggests either that one has been found or that Luxon is starting to find his voice as prime minister. Possibly both.Luxon’s first assessment of the road ahead when actually in charge has plenty of substance.He also comes across as a disciplined and demanding taskmaster an...
Top investors share the toughest lessons they had to learn
Bloomberg

Top investors share the toughest lessons they had to learn

No one gets good at financial decision-making without taking the risk of being wrong.

Bloomberg 5:00am
World

For Elon Musk lately, it’s all about Russia, Russia, Russia

Billionaire maintains his companies are doing the most to undermine the Kremlin.

The Wall Street Journal 5:00am
For Elon Musk lately, it’s all about Russia, Russia, Russia
Business

Failed company's directors and shareholders disputed

Failed property maintenance group Remarkable Holdings owes $2.7m to third-party creditors.

John Anthony 5:00am
Failed company's directors and shareholders disputed

