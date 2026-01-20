Menu
Service sector back in growth for first time in almost two years

The result was 4.3 points higher than November. (Image: DepositPhotos)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Tue, 20 Jan 2026
The services sector has experienced an expansion for the first time since February 2024, according to the latest BNZ–BusinessNZ Performance of Services Index.The Performance of Services Index (PSI) for December was 51.5 (a PSI reading above 50.0 indicates that the service sector is generally expanding; below 50.0 that it is declining).The service sector includes sectors such as retail, hospitality, real estate, and information technology (IT).The result was 4.3 points higher than in November. While still below the survey's average of...
NZ sharemarket ends flat despite Fletcher sale
Markets Market Close

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 13,573.93, down 6.36 points or 0.05%.

Graham Skellern 6:05pm
Primary Sector

Sluggish Chinese birth rate slams a2 Milk's share price

Forsyth Barr's Matt Montgomerie said rates were materially weaker than expected. 

Riley Kennedy 9:35am
Infrastructure

Fletcher to sell construction division to Vinci

The $315.6m sale to multi-national Vinci is subject to OIO approval.

Thomas Manch 9:24am
