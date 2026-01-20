Service sector back in growth for first time in almost two years

The result was 4.3 points higher than November. (Image: DepositPhotos)

The services sector has experienced an expansion for the first time since February 2024, according to the latest BNZ–BusinessNZ Performance of Services Index.The Performance of Services Index (PSI) for December was 51.5 (a PSI reading above 50.0 indicates that the service sector is generally expanding; below 50.0 that it is declining).The service sector includes sectors such as retail, hospitality, real estate, and information technology (IT).The result was 4.3 points higher than in November. While still below the survey's average of...