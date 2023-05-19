Menu
Signs of recession in latest IT hiring survey

Steve Cotton thinks more firms will end up hiring contractors. (Image: Dileepa Fonseka/BusinessDesk)
Dileepa Fonseka
Fri, 19 May 2023
Firms are reversing their hiring intentions for contractors in the Information Technology sector, but the overall market for professionals is still running hot. The findings are part of an annual survey by recruitment firm Absolute IT. A launch event for the survey was held on Wednesday at the firm’s Shortland Street offices during TechWeek.Last year, at least half of IT firms surveyed were planning to hire new contractors (51%), but this year the number shrank to 39%. The survey highlighted the IT job market was still running h...
Jenny Craig sale 'well progressed', administrators says
Finance

It entered voluntary administration in early May. 

Riley Kennedy 3:05pm
Economy

Luxon defends scrip subsidy repeal

A day after the budget, National are stuck defending their own statements.

Dileepa Fonseka 2:32pm
Economy

NZ continues to import more than it exports

China remains our largest trading partner. 

Rebecca Howard 1:30pm
