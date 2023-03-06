Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Economy

Silver linings in otherwise damp earnings season

Silver linings in otherwise damp earnings season
The latest earnings season had something for everyone. (Image: BusinessDesk/Dan Brunskill)
Paul McBeth
Paul McBeth
Mon, 06 Mar 2023
Earnings season delivered a mixed bag to suit both bulls and bears with the only certainty to emerge is that the outlook remains uncertain. Courier and information management company Freightways remained a good bellwether stock for the local economy, delivering a small increase in first-half profit due to its recent Australian courier acquisition, and airing a word of caution about New Zealand’s slowing economy. That was a similar theme for local transport firm Move Logistics, which struggled with rising costs and a shortage of drive...
Opinion

Dileepa Fonseka: Plane sailing: Luxon pitches to fix things

The man who 'made the planes run on time at Air NZ' outlines his strategy.

Dileepa Fonseka 10:25am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Monday, March 06, 2023

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Health

NZ covid vaccination shows promise ahead of trials

An easy-to-store covid vaccination under development in NZ could be a boon for poorer nations.

Greg Hurrell 8:18am

More Economy

Economy

Residential construction slows in December

Non-residential work still grew in the period. 

Staff reporters 12:40pm
Economy Free

Mortgage arrears up as rates start to bite

The jump comes on the heels of the Reserve Bank's tenth-straight rate hike.

Brent Melville 01 Mar 2023
Economy chart

Jobs and job ads bounce back in January

The number of filled jobs grew by almost 1% in January, on a seasonally adjusted basis.It was the biggest such increase in more than two years and follows three months of weak jobs growth.Accommodation and food services created the most new jobs and had the biggest increase of an...

Andy Fyers 28 Feb 2023
Economy chart

Retail sales flat in December quarter

The biggest declines were in building, gardening and hardware.

Staff reporters 27 Feb 2023