Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Economy

Spin and spend – a verdict on the 2023 budget

Spin and spend – a verdict on the 2023 budget
Pension costs are rising faster than education spending. (Image: Getty)
Cameron Bagrie
Cameron Bagrie
Mon, 22 May 2023
Some have described the 2023 budget as a blowout. It was not. A blowout implies a unique event. The 2023 budget was an extension of a trend: more spending, bigger government, a delayed return to surpluses, and higher debt.It has become such a trend I wonder if the forecasts beyond two years contain any relevance.New Zealand is fortunate in that we have come from a position of fiscal strength and remain in one.But that strength is being eroded with a direction of travel that is becoming more concerning.  The government is spending...
Rainbow Corner owes creditors nearly $20m
Finance

Rainbow Corner owes creditors nearly $20m

Bizcap's receivers have already retired from their receivership.

Riley Kennedy 11:30am
Markets

Sanford's 1H net profit lifts, surprise sale of inshore business

The seafood company is selling off most of inshore fishing business to Moana New Zealand.

Ella Somers 11:23am
Sanford's 1H net profit lifts, surprise sale of inshore business
Infrastructure

Morrison & Co takes smaller fee as Infratil sees more growth

Infratil's share of earnings from its portfolio is on the rise.

Paul McBeth 10:10am
Morrison & Co takes smaller fee as Infratil sees more growth

More Economy

Immigration is more than just a forecasting headache
Economy Analysis

Jem Traylen: Immigration is more than just a forecasting headache

The Treasury's forecast is already out of date.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Luxon defends scrip subsidy repeal
Economy

Luxon defends scrip subsidy repeal

A day after the budget, National are stuck defending their own statements.

Dileepa Fonseka 19 May 2023
NZ continues to import more than it exports
Economy

NZ continues to import more than it exports

China remains our largest trading partner. 

Rebecca Howard 19 May 2023
Budget 2023 will push the RBNZ to hike harder
Economy

Budget 2023 will push the RBNZ to hike harder

The budget adds inflation pressures in the short-term. 

Rebecca Howard 19 May 2023