Steven Bardy appointed deputy Financial Markets Authority chair

Steven Bardy. (Image: FMA)

Steven Bardy has been appointed deputy chair of the Financial Markets Authority (FMA).Bardy, who is currently chair of the Audit and Risk Committee, will serve as deputy chair from Jan 1, 2026, to Feb 28, 2027, when his current term on the board ends.Bardy has been acting board chair as the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) investigates FMA chair Craig Stobo for undisclosed reasons.In early December, the MBIE announced an investigation into what it said were “matters that have been raised” about Stobo.“Mr...