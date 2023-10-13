Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Economy

The battle against the thief in our pocket rages on

The battle against the thief in our pocket rages on
Westpac Bank now expects annual inflation to be 5.8% in the year to September. (Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Fri, 13 Oct 2023
Food prices may have eased in September, but economists warn the fight against the so-called thief in our pockets is far from over.Actual prices fell 0.4% in the month of September, but they are still 8% higher than they were a year ago.After adjusting for seasonal effects, food prices inched up 0.1% in September.Westpac Bank now expects annual inflation to be 5.8% in the year to September after revising down its September forecast to 1.9% from 2%.The downward revision came in the wake of softer-than-expected food prices in September. Stro...
QuiznessDesk, Friday October 13, 2023
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday October 13, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?  

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Infrastructure

Fletcher Building extends trading halt

Trading will resume when the market opens on Monday.

Staff reporters 8:57am
Fletcher Building extends trading halt
Health

Why are patient portal apps so clunky?

And what is being done about it?

Ben Moore 5:00am
Why are patient portal apps so clunky?

More Economy

NZ's 2024 GDP growth forecast ranks among IMF's lowest estimates
Economy

NZ's 2024 GDP growth forecast ranks among IMF's lowest estimates

The International Monetary Fund says global economic activity has slowed but not stalled.

Staff reporters 12 Oct 2023
Rise in migrants may help keep interest rates high
Economy

Rise in migrants may help keep interest rates high

Migrants fill jobs but they also help fan inflation. 

Rebecca Howard 12 Oct 2023
Election uncertainty spells short-term turbulence for NZ dollar
Economy

Election uncertainty spells short-term turbulence for NZ dollar

The New Zealand dollar last traded at 59.82 US cents.

Rebecca Howard 10 Oct 2023
How surging bond rates say 'the world is changing'
Economy

Cameron Bagrie: How surging bond rates say 'the world is changing'

Rising interest rates on longer-dated bonds are a warning for investors – and governments.

Cameron Bagrie 10 Oct 2023