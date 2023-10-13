Menu
The battle against the thief in our pocket rages on

Westpac Bank now expects annual inflation to be 5.8% in the year to September. (Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Fri, 13 Oct 2023
Food prices may have eased in September, but economists warn the fight against the so-called thief in our pockets is far from over.Actual prices fell 0.4% in the month of September, but they are still 8% higher than they were a year ago.After adjusting for seasonal effects, food prices inched up 0.1% in September.Westpac Bank now expects annual inflation to be 5.8% in the year to September after revising down its September forecast to 1.9% from 2%.The downward revision came in the wake of softer-than-expected food prices in September. Stro...
