The brave new world of industrial policy

Industrial policy is being debated more hotly around the world now. (Image: Getty)
Dileepa Fonseka
Mon, 31 Jul 2023
With Wellington preoccupied with the Kiri Allan aftermath and tax leaks, last week was not a particularly good one to bring up anything not directly connected with the political stoush of the moment. Come to think of it, this has pretty much been a problem for most of 2023, regardless of what has been in the headlines.Have pity for the Employers and Manufacturers Association, whose wide-ranging election manifesto was the latest casualty, sinking almost without a trace after it was released into the wild in a similar way to a BusinessN...
