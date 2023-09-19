Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Economy

The case for a pre-Christmas mini-budget

The case for a pre-Christmas mini-budget
One-track question lines on fiscal policy hide deeper issues. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Pattrick Smellie
Pattrick Smellie
Tue, 19 Sep 2023
Who is the more ridiculous?Is it Christopher Luxon for his dogged refusal, day after day, to show the workings for the National party’s $740 million estimate of tax to be paid from a levy on foreign buyers of swanky homes?Or is it the media continually asking the same question, day after day, creating the preconditions for theatrical petulance at being perpetually stonewalled?Given that National’s momentum in the polls appears to be cementing, it is almost becoming fair to conclude that – shock, horror – voters don&rsquo...
QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, September 19, 2023
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Take time from your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Primary Sector

A2 Milk's move may be more about Mataura Valley Milk than Synlait

A2 Milk has said it wants Mataura Valley Milk to be profitable by FY26 or earlier. 

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
A2 Milk's move may be more about Mataura Valley Milk than Synlait
Finance

Govt’s green fund raises $170m debt for solar power

The investment-grade climate bonds are the NZGIF's largest single investment to date.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Govt’s green fund raises $170m debt for solar power

More Economy

Statistics to show recovery that feels like a recession
Economy

Statistics to show recovery that feels like a recession

Weak growth and high immigration equals low productivity.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
PSI downturn could herald 'return to recession'
Economy

PSI downturn could herald 'return to recession'

Negative business sentiment dominated by election, adverse economy.

Staff reporters 18 Sep 2023
Cyclone Gabrielle: who's profiting from the Hawke's Bay rebuild?
Finance

Cyclone Gabrielle: who's profiting from the Hawke's Bay rebuild?

BusinessDesk travelled to the region to see who would profit from the rebuild.

Riley Kennedy 18 Sep 2023
Manufacturing in a 'fundamental flap'
Economy

Manufacturing in a 'fundamental flap'

The manufacturing sector continued to shrink in August, according to the latest Bank of New Zealand – BusinessNZ Performance of Manufacturing Index (PMI).The seasonally adjusted PMI for August was 46.1. A reading above 50 indicates that manufacturing is generally expanding; below...

Staff reporters 15 Sep 2023