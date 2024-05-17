Menu
The govt's productivity issue approach: tiger or tabby

Will the government be a tiger or a tabby when it comes to lifting productivity growth? (Image: Getty)
Cameron Bagrie
Cameron Bagrie
Fri, 17 May 2024
If you want an indication of how one-sided the debate is over competition or patch protection, look at the limited reporting on what were some hard-hitting comments on competition by the Organisation for Economic Development in its Economic Survey of New Zealand.Little got reported.Will the government be a tiger or tabby when it comes to lifting productivity growth? Prepare to roar when it comes to fostering competition and stop meowing was an implicit message from the OECD.According to the OECD, insufficient competition is an important factor...
