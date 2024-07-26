Menu
The kiwi dollar is falling prey to the bears

The kiwi dollar is falling prey to the bears
The New Zealand dollar is the second-worst-performing G10 currency of 2024. (Image: Depositphotos)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Fri, 26 Jul 2024
The New Zealand dollar continues to decline, solidifying its position as the second-worst-performing major currency this year.It was trading at 59.16 US cents late Thursday in Wellington and has shed nearly 6.5% against the US dollar since the beginning of the year.  By early Friday it had dipped below 59.00 and was trading at 58.93.BearsIt is falling thanks to the “unceasing advance of the bears”, according to Brett Ottawa at OFX.  “The NZD is under noticeable pressure, with factors such as growing expecta...
Minister's $200m tobacco tax cut bypasses Cabinet requirements
Policy

Minister's $200m tobacco tax cut bypasses Cabinet requirements

Researchers say there's more evidence to support the repealed Smokefree policies.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Markets

Forsyth Barr initiates full Turners coverage

Forsyth Barr says a premium valuation is now warranted. 

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Forsyth Barr initiates full Turners coverage
Infrastructure

Opening day congestion for untolled Penlink highway – NZTA

The road should be redesigned if the Government chooses not to toll, agency said.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Opening day congestion for untolled Penlink highway – NZTA

