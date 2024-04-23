Menu
The labour market is doing what the RBNZ wants

(Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Tue, 23 Apr 2024
Now that first-quarter inflation data has been reported, investors will focus on next week’s job numbers.BNZ senior economist Doug Steel said he expects that data to “generally confirm softening in the labour market, although not substantially different from what the RBNZ anticipates”.While the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) no longer has a specific mandate to ensure maximum sustainable employment, it remains central to monetary policy.  BNZ will finalise its estimates after next Monday’s March employment i...
QuiznessDesk: Tuesday, April 23
The Quiz Free

Test your smarts against our Quizmaster.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Primary Sector

Mouse activity delays start of Zespri's European season

Next vessel due to arrive Saturday. 

Rebecca Howard 9:00am
Infrastructure

Auckland Transport laying groundwork for congestion charging

AT wants to move quickly on time-of-use charging once legislation is in place.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
The industrial policy debate never seems to go away
Economy

Industrial policy is getting a second hearing around the world, including in NZ.

Dileepa Fonseka 22 Apr 2024
How to discourage wealth
Economy

Let NZers invest $1 offshore without making the starting point 95c every year.

Simon Robertson 20 Apr 2024
Fast-track ‘stakeholders’ list released
Economy

Major corporates including Carter Group and Fonterra are on the list.

Victoria Young 19 Apr 2024
Wayne Brown leads charge for Latin America-Auckland flights
Economy

Auckland mayor wants direct flights between Auckland and Brazil. 

Dileepa Fonseka 19 Apr 2024