The NZ dollar could gain traction if the RBNZ surprises on the hawkish side

The NZ dollar could gain traction if the RBNZ surprises on the hawkish side
The kiwi was trading at 61 US cents late Tuesday. (Image: Gettty)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Wed, 22 May 2024
The New Zealand dollar pared some gains ahead of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s monetary policy review, but a hawkish tilt could see it regain some traction. The kiwi is trading around 61 US cents, down from a recent high of 61.42 last week, on the back of a softer US dollar.The Reserve Bank of NZ (RBNZ) is expected to keep rates on hold at 5.5% but there will be keen interest to see if it makes any changes to its forecasts. It is due to announce its decision at 2pm on Wednesday. The central bank is mandated with keeping infl...
Global dairy prices end NZ season on a high note

Dairy prices rose 3.3% in the overnight GDT auction. 

Riley Kennedy 8:00am
Law & Regulation

Nelson property companies successfully sue former investment manager

A former director was irreconcilably conflicted, the judge says.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Business of Housing

The profit-making social landlord: how it works

Profit-seeking landlords who pay tax can provide more social housing.

Nikitin Sallee 5:00am
Global dairy prices end NZ season on a high note

Dairy prices rose 3.3% in the overnight GDT auction. 

Riley Kennedy 8:00am
Economy

RBA elected not to fine-tune rates at policy meeting

RBA minutes showed it opted to avoid 'excessive fine-tuning' of policy settings. 

The Wall Street Journal 21 May 2024
Economy

Power politics centre-stage at China summit

Geopolitics and business all blended into one at the China business summit.

Dileepa Fonseka 21 May 2024
Primary Sector

Dileepa Fonseka: Fonterra's white flag over white gold

Fonterra waves the white flag in the national quest for 'value add'.

Dileepa Fonseka 20 May 2024