The RBNZ is going to hike but what about the weather?

The central bank is widely expected to hike rates by 50 basis points. (Image: Getty)

Nearly everyone is expecting the Reserve Bank of New Zealand to hike by 50 basis points so it’s really all about the weather.As much of the North Island reels from the impact of Cyclone Gabrielle, the Reserve Bank of NZ’s (RBNZ) statement and comments will be scrutinised to see how it factors in what looks to be at least a $13 billion hit to the economy as well as the potential inflationary impact.Kiwibank economists argued it should pause given the entire country is in a national state of emergency.“Wholesale interest rates w...