The RBNZ is going to hike but what about the weather?

The central bank is widely expected to hike rates by 50 basis points. (Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Wed, 22 Feb 2023
Nearly everyone is expecting the Reserve Bank of New Zealand to hike by 50 basis points so it’s really all about the weather.As much of the North Island reels from the impact of Cyclone Gabrielle, the Reserve Bank of NZ’s (RBNZ) statement and comments will be scrutinised to see how it factors in what looks to be at least a $13 billion hit to the economy as well as the potential inflationary impact.Kiwibank economists argued it should pause given the entire country is in a national state of emergency.“Wholesale interest rates w...
Media

Static year for NZME, with digital as the bright spot

Digital returns improved but operational costs, in particular wages and salaries, took a bigger bite out of the media company. 

Brent Melville 10:20am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Transport

Ports of Auckland turnaround delivers buoyant results

The port has hiked its full-year profit forecast to as much as $45m after a strong first half.

Oliver Lewis 9:00am

More Economy

Transport

Govt car scheme – catalyst to stock shortages, higher prices

Cyclone Gabrielle will see a spike in car replacement demand, but the government’s focus on lowering vehicle emissions is the root cause of car price hikes.

Brent Melville 21 Feb 2023
Economy

Auckland Airport: flooding saw 'noticeably higher' loads this month

Auckland airport says the impact of the flooding event in late January has led to “noticeably higher” airline loads this month.On Jan 27, Auckland’s rain records were shattered as Metservice’s Auckland airport weather station recorded 245 mm of rainfall, surpassing the wettest da...

Staff reporters 20 Feb 2023
Finance

Finance minister: Budget '23 will be tight

The availability and cost of food are going to have a big impact in the coming months.

Riley Kennedy 17 Feb 2023
Finance

NZ Apples and Pears: some growers 'have nothing left'

Hawke's Bay produces 63% of the country's apples.

Staff reporters 17 Feb 2023