Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Economy

The RBNZ looks to have one more hike up its sleeve

The RBNZ looks to have one more hike up its sleeve
RBNZ takes a hawkish view of the interest rate track. (Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Thu, 30 Nov 2023
Chances are very good that New Zealand’s central bank has one more rate hike up its sleeve.“The watch, worry and wait now has a 'willing' sitting in there as well,” Reserve Bank of NZ (RBNZ) governor Adrian Orr told media after keeping rates on hold at 5.5%. Wednesday’s monetary policy statement took markets by surprise when the central bank lifted its forecast interest rate track and clearly said it would hike again if necessary. The market had been expecting it to lower the track and had even been pri...
Business of Tech podcast: 2023 was the year of AI, where will it head in 2024?
Technology

Business of Tech podcast: 2023 was the year of AI, where will it head in 2024?

Frith Tweedie and Matt Ensor share their thoughts on where the tech is headed.

Peter Griffin and Ben Moore 6:00am
Finance

Jarden, BNZ, JBWere deal said to be a pre-Christmas mixer

The smoke signals are hinting that a deal might land soon.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Jarden, BNZ, JBWere deal said to be a pre-Christmas mixer
Economy

NZ govt bond tender tipped to perform well

The debt management office will tender $500 million nominal NZ government bonds. 

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
NZ govt bond tender tipped to perform well

More Economy

NZ govt bond tender tipped to perform well
Economy

NZ govt bond tender tipped to perform well

The debt management office will tender $500 million nominal NZ government bonds. 

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
RBNZ stays on hold at 5.5%, strikes more hawkish tone
Economy

RBNZ stays on hold at 5.5%, strikes more hawkish tone

The move was expected but the higher track is a surprise. 

Rebecca Howard 29 Nov 2023
RBNZ stays on hold at 5.5%, strikes more hawkish tone
Economy

RBNZ stays on hold at 5.5%, strikes more hawkish tone

The move was widely expected by the market. 

Rebecca Howard 29 Nov 2023
All eyes on RBNZ's cash rate forecasts
Economy

All eyes on RBNZ's cash rate forecasts

Westpac has three scenarios: neutral, dovish and hawkish. Neutral is the most likely.

Rebecca Howard 29 Nov 2023