Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Economy

To speak, or not to speak, that is the central banking question

To speak, or not to speak, that is the central banking question
Reserve Bank chief economist Paul Conway's speech this week is highly anticipated. (Image: NZME)
Dileepa Fonseka
Dileepa Fonseka
Mon, 29 Jan 2024
Webinars are not often must-see viewing, doubly so when an economist makes “brief comments on domestic data developments”. This changes when that economist is the chief economist of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ), and you haven’t heard from them in over a month and weren’t supposed to hear from them for another month. Normally, the RBNZ takes a three-month break over Christmas-New Year. It releases a monetary policy statement in November and then you don’t hear from No 2 The Terrace again until th...
Musk’s X pledges 100-person office to police content
Media Social Media

Musk’s X pledges 100-person office to police content

Centre will work to enforce rules on child sex, hate speech and violence.

12:00pm
Policy

Public servants do their best, slow to admit error: survey

Public services need a 'learning loop' with their customers, say experts.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Public servants do their best, slow to admit error: survey
Technology

How Microsoft catapulted to US$3 trillion on the back of AI

The software giant becomes second company ever to reach the mark, boosted by OpenAI.

The Wall Street Journal 5:00am
How Microsoft catapulted to US$3 trillion on the back of AI

More Economy

NZ annual goods trade deficit narrows in 2023
Economy

NZ annual goods trade deficit narrows in 2023

Imports may be under pressure from waning domestic demand. 

Rebecca Howard 11:55am
Government deficit $1.1b smaller than expected
Economy

Government deficit $1.1b smaller than expected

Timing differences and higher tax revenues accounted for some of the improvement.

Staff reporters 25 Jan 2024
RBNZ models point to progress in war on inflation
Economy

RBNZ models point to progress in war on inflation

The RBNZ's factor and sectoral factor models back up the story. 

Rebecca Howard 25 Jan 2024
RBNZ likely to remain wary after CPI data
Economy

RBNZ likely to remain wary after CPI data

Inflation rose by 0.5% between the September and December quarters. 

Rebecca Howard 24 Jan 2024