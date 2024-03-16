Menu
Two hot topics beginning with I: Inflation and India

India is arguably the hottest market in the world, having doubled from 2020 and trading at historic highs. (Image: Getty)
Simon Robertson
Sat, 16 Mar 2024
Hot topic one: InflationI was fortunate enough this week to go to a small lunch with a fixed-income legend with an outstanding track record and one of the largest trading books in the world. We covered off all the usual stuff: credit cycles, rates, spreads, private credit, treasuries, etc. Sticker shock one: he suggested the private credit market in New Zealand and Australia, predominantly in property, is a real concern.Sticker shock two: he expected interest rates to remain higher globally and pointed to “service inflation&rdqu...
On the Money: Bowling for the bourse, dicky AI, and more ...
On the Money

Our weekly round-up of gossip, bagatelles and amusements.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Environment

Magnates pour big money into ‘greening’ dreadful polluter

Concrete is estimated to account for more than 7% of global carbon emissions.

The Wall Street Journal 5:00am
Politics Opinion

Expect Trump to double down on vile migrant rants

Racism and bigotry are the glue binding his coalition.

Bloomberg 5:00am
Economy

Finance minister says forecasts are not good, but govt will drive harder on cost-cutting.

Dileepa Fonseka 15 Mar 2024
Economy

NZX listing unattractive to way too many companies, says former finance minister.

Pattrick Smellie 14 Mar 2024
Economy

While inflation might be higher than expected, it's not expected to worry the RBNZ.

Rebecca Howard 14 Mar 2024
Finance

NZ banks continued to be highly profitable against global metrics.

Pattrick Smellie 13 Mar 2024