Economy

Unlikely allies: Top economists find common ground on spending reform

Craig Renney, rear, was an adviser to Grant Robertson when he was finance minister. (Image: Getty)
Dileepa Fonseka
Fri, 16 Feb 2024
The policy director of the Council of Trade Unions and the chief economist for the centre-right New Zealand Initiative don’t agree on much, but the need to reform how the government monitors spending is surprising common ground for the pair.Craig Renney (CTU) – who served in Grant Robertson’s office when he was finance minister – and Eric Crampton (NZ Initiative) will appear together in Hamilton this morning (Feb 16) on a panel to discuss Treasury and the state of the books.The discussion, part of this year&rsq...
Earnings reports to show which way wind blows for gentailers
Markets

Earnings reports to show which way wind blows for gentailers

There will be caution because of some market uncertainty.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Property

Analysts express mixed reaction to Fletcher results

Full-year Ebit estimates dropped by an average of $86.3 million.

Ben Moore 5:00am
Analysts express mixed reaction to Fletcher results
Markets

NZX rule shift should defuse another Fletcher bombshell

Exchange rules saw Australians get the full monty while NZ shareholders got a summary.

Rebecca Stevenson 5:00am
NZX rule shift should defuse another Fletcher bombshell

Visitor surge boosts tourism
Economy

Visitor surge boosts tourism

Overseas visitor arrivals surged by more than a million last year as international tourism continues its slow recovery since borders reopened.There were 2.96m overseas visitors in the December 2023 year, Stats NZ said today, up by 1.52m from the 2022 year. New Zealand started reo...

Staff reporters 15 Feb 2024
Immigration booms, young NZers leave
Economy

Immigration booms, young NZers leave

Record numbers of Kiwis are leaving. 

Staff reporters 15 Feb 2024
Nicola Willis: Less growth, less tax money expected
Economy

Nicola Willis: Less growth, less tax money expected

The finance minister was speaking to the media ahead of her May budget. 

Dileepa Fonseka 15 Feb 2024
Food price increase 0.9% in January
Economy

Food price increase 0.9% in January

Food price inflation returned in January, with Stats New Zealand reporting monthly food prices increased by 0.9%.The biggest contributor to this rise was grocery food, driven by prices for boxed chocolates, two-litre milk cartons, and fresh eggs (excluding free-range eggs).Other...

Staff reporters 14 Feb 2024