Warning over Uber’s market power after Ola leaves NZ

Uber is now the only company in NZ that connects independent drivers with passengers via an app.
Gregor Thompson
Gregor Thompson
Tue, 16 Apr 2024
Worker representatives have raised concerns over ride-sharing app Uber’s market dominance in New Zealand since rival rideshare firm Ola closed.After five and a half years, Ola had its last day of operations on April 12.This is cause for concern for some, and it should be for everyone, First Union delegate Anita Rosentreter told BusinessDesk."[Uber] was already far away the biggest player in the market. So they already acted like a monopoly,” said Rosentreter, who has been representing Uber drivers to get them recognised as empl...
QuiznessDesk: Tuesday, April 16
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk: Tuesday, April 16

Can you answer all ten questions correctly?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Primary Sector

Coal mine consent restrictions to ease

Coal mine resource consents will be treated like any extractive mining application.

Pattrick Smellie 9:00am
Coal mine consent restrictions to ease
Primary Sector

The high cost of food and fibre caution

Report say food & fibre sector holds good potential for NZ to grow its export footprint.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
The high cost of food and fibre caution

More Economy

The high cost of food and fibre caution
Primary Sector

The high cost of food and fibre caution

Report say food & fibre sector holds good potential for NZ to grow its export footprint.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
PSI release shows service sector dropping into contraction
Economy

PSI release shows service sector dropping into contraction

Service sector numbers show the economy could be weaker than forecast.

Staff reporters 15 Apr 2024
Inflation data unlikely to move the rate cut dial
Economy

Inflation data unlikely to move the rate cut dial

Annual inflation is still expected to hover around 4%. 

Rebecca Howard 15 Apr 2024
RBNZ keeps rates on hold at 5.5% as expected
Economy

RBNZ keeps rates on hold at 5.5% as expected

Inflation was 4.7% in the December quarter.

Rebecca Howard 10 Apr 2024