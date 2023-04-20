Menu
We need more tax coming in the door: someone has to pay

The government needs more money to pay for many infrastructure projects. (Image: Getty)
Cameron Bagrie
Thu, 20 Apr 2023
Tax is being talked about again, including a wealth tax and whether people are paying their fair share. Is the tax system fair? How can we best support people through the cost-of-living crisis? Or should some people pay a bit more?Two tax reports are set to be released just before the 2023 budget. They will likely highlight a good deal for some and a raw deal for others, adding urgency to the need for change and becoming a possible prelude to tax changes. Another report has been released, by OliverShaw – a tax consultancy concer...
