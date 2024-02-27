Menu
Wild ride in store for the New Zealand dollar
The kiwi dollar is in for a wild ride this week. (Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Tue, 27 Feb 2024
The New Zealand dollar is in for a wild ride this week as investors jostle for position ahead of the Reserve Bank of NZ’s monetary policy review on Wednesday. After hitting a high of US62.18 cents (NZ$1) late last week, it traded at US61.71c at 4.30 pm in Wellington on Monday. ANZ pegs initial resistance at US62.55c. The debate has been heated in the past few days after ANZ said the Reserve Bank of NZ (RBNZ) would hike by 25 basis points to 5.75% this week and then again in May, taking the official cash rate (OCR) to 6.0%.ANZ Ba...
Herne Bay park lease should be approved – panel
Infrastructure

Herne Bay park lease should be approved – panel

Ali Williams and others don't like it, but Watercare needs Salisbury Reserve.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Technology

AI is exploding data centre energy use: A Google-created technique may help

There’s an urgent need to figure out how to run data centres on carbon-free energy.

Bloomberg 5:00am
AI is exploding data centre energy use: A Google-created technique may help
Markets

AVJennings understated revenue from NZ operations by A$12m

Developer picked the mistake up through the half-year period.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
AVJennings understated revenue from NZ operations by A$12m

More Economy

Retail spending falls 1.9%
Economy

Retail spending falls 1.9%

Sales volumes fell in 14 of 15 retail industries, Stats NZ says.

23 Feb 2024
Productivity Commission on NZ's productivity dilemma
Economy Opinion

Ganesh Nana: Productivity Commission on NZ's productivity dilemma

The soon-to-be-dissolved organisation ponders why NZ lags behind others.

Ganesh Nana 23 Feb 2024
$1m cashflow hit on Bachcare from looming app tax
Economy

$1m cashflow hit on Bachcare from looming app tax

Expert warns small players may be bumped as platforms scramble to meet April tax deadline.

Rebecca Stevenson 23 Feb 2024
ANZ follows Fonterra’s higher milk price forecast
Primary Sector

ANZ follows Fonterra’s higher milk price forecast

Bank raises forecast price to $7.85 per kilo of milksolids.

Staff reporters 22 Feb 2024