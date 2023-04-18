Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Economy

You'll get paid more if you don't work from home

You'll get paid more if you don't work from home
Work from home jobs are in high demand. (Image: Depositphotos)
Dileepa Fonseka
Dileepa Fonseka
Tue, 18 Apr 2023
The pandemic changed how the world works, but data from jobseeker site Seek reveals those willing to turn up to work in person may command a salary premium.Seek’s advertised salary index (ASI) measures the salary differences between different occupations advertised on its site.The index was launched in August for Australia and at the end of March for New Zealand, but the data available for both countries stretch back to 2016.Even though many ads on Seek do not have salary levels attached, the company still privately collects information o...
QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, April 18, 2023
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Property

House prices down a further 0.8% in March

New listings of 9,242 in March were down 17.7% from March last year.

Staff reporters 9:00am
House prices down a further 0.8% in March
Podcasts Free Listen now

BusinessDesk Today podcast: AT's new boss and you'll get paid more if you don't work from home

Listen to today's round-up of the top stories from the BusinessDesk newsroom hosted by Ella Somers.

Ella Somers 8:13am
BusinessDesk Today podcast: AT's new boss and you'll get paid more if you don't work from home

More Economy

Government provides an extra $25m for cyclone-affected businesses
Economy

Government provides an extra $25m for cyclone-affected businesses

Applications for funding have exceeded the $50 million allocated.

Staff reporters 12:25pm
Food prices smash another 30-year record
Economy chart

Food prices smash another 30-year record

Food prices increased by 12.1% in the 12 months to the end of March, the biggest annual increase since 1989.

Staff reporters 17 Apr 2023
No respite at the checkout
Economy

No respite at the checkout

Food price inflation will remain hot in March, with cost increases from groceries suppliers to supermarkets up another 10.3%, according to the Infometrics-Foodstuffs New Zealand Grocery Supplier Cost Index.The lift marks six months where the average annual supplier cost increase...

Rebecca Howard 17 Apr 2023
A saga of incomprehension
Finance

Jenny Ruth: A saga of incomprehension

Understanding the RBNZ's workings can be like navigating a labyrinth.

Jenny Ruth 17 Apr 2023