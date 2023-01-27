Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Election 2023

Grant Robertson goes list-only for the election

Grant Robertson goes list-only for the election
Robertson is following the example of previous finance ministers in switching to the list. (Image: Getty)
Jem Traylen
Jem Traylen
Fri, 27 Jan 2023
Finance minister Grant Robertson is not seeking his party’s nomination for Wellington central, the seat he has held since he entered parliament in 2008.In a statement, Robertson said he had given a “huge amount of thought” to the decision and was following the approach taken by two previous finance ministers – Labour’s Michael Cullen and National’s Bill English.Cullen was a list MP during his tenure in the portfolio and English switched over to become a list MP after six years.Economic challengesRobertson sai...
Markets Free Market close

Ryman Healthcare ends week up 18%

Ryman's share price jump has injected some positivity into the aged-care stock.

Ella Somers 5:55pm
Economy

ANZ: Marginally less gloomy start to the year for businesses

ANZ says business confidence has edged up – for now.

Ella Somers 4:05pm
Sport

Business of Sport: Here comes the Six Nations and a massive year of rugby

The annual shakedown for northern hemisphere supremacy will tell us a lot about the impending World Cup.

Trevor McKewen 12:42pm

More Election 2023

Opinion

Pattrick Smellie: Hipkins’ biggest challenge: relevance

Chris Hipkins will struggle to establish himself as more than a caretaker PM.

Pattrick Smellie 23 Jan 2023
Election 2023

Nats' reshuffle: Bishop to drive RMA response

In a largely cosmetic set of changes, Christopher Luxon bolstered his shadow cabinet with a couple of new portfolios and kept two former leaders onside.

Pattrick Smellie 19 Jan 2023
Election 2023

Pattrick Smellie: Election 2023: let the shadow boxing commence

The two major parties have somehow ended up both holding their new year caucus retreats in the same town, on the same day. 

Pattrick Smellie 19 Jan 2023
Opinion

Pattrick Smellie: Holding your nerve: a guide to 2023

Coping with covid required stoic compliance. Coping with inflation and a recession will require different attributes: mainly nerves of steel.

Pattrick Smellie 20 Dec 2022