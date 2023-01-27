Grant Robertson goes list-only for the election

Robertson is following the example of previous finance ministers in switching to the list. (Image: Getty)

Finance minister Grant Robertson is not seeking his party’s nomination for Wellington central, the seat he has held since he entered parliament in 2008.In a statement, Robertson said he had given a “huge amount of thought” to the decision and was following the approach taken by two previous finance ministers – Labour’s Michael Cullen and National’s Bill English.Cullen was a list MP during his tenure in the portfolio and English switched over to become a list MP after six years.Economic challengesRobertson sai...