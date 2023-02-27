National party reiterates head office downsizing will help pay for tax cuts

National party finance spokesperson Nicola Willis wants a more disciplined public service. (Image: Getty)

The National party confirmed that it's targeting the jobs of so-called “back-room bureaucrats” to pay for tax cuts.On Thursday, its deputy leader and finance spokesperson, Nicola Willis, told the media that a National government would be more disciplined and deliver better frontline services.Willis responded to questions on how tax cuts would be paid for by slamming Labour’s climate change “schemes” as “corporate welfare” which saw $650 million being paid to private interests such as Fonterra.When p...