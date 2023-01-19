Menu
National party reshuffle: Bishop to drive RMA response

Chris Bishop will lead the charge on RMA reforms and urban development. (Image: National party)
Pattrick Smellie
Thu, 19 Jan 2023
National party leader Christopher Luxon has started the new political year with a limited reshuffle of his shadow cabinet and formally puts third-ranked MP Chris Bishop in charge of the response to the government’s massive Resource Management Act reform agenda.Otherwise, one of the primary winners in today’s relatively light-handed reset for election year is former leader Judith Collins, whose rehabilitation continues with a move to 10th from 18th in the rankings.She picks up two new portfolio areas that signal where National may se...
Tributes flow in following shock Ardern resignation

Auckland chamber of commerce CEO Simon Bridges says NZ needs a PM who can inject confidence into the business sector. 

Rebecca Howard and Oliver Lewis 4:34pm
Pattrick Smellie: Did Ardern just hand the election to Luxon?

It's hard to see how Jacinda Ardern hasn't just handed National an unobstructed 2023 election win.

Pattrick Smellie 3:08pm
PM Ardern resigns – not enough in tank for Oct 14 election

A vote for a new leader will be held in three days, the PM said in her speech today.

Staff reporters 1:37pm

