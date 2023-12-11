Menu
'Opt out or be cut out': top public servant on leakers

The new government is repealing the Fair Pay Agreements legislation before the first FPA is in force. (Image: John Weekes)
Pattrick Smellie
Mon, 11 Dec 2023
One of the government’s most senior communications managers has hit out at the impact that a cascade of leaked information is having on the relationship between the public service and the new government.If public servants were leaking because they disagreed with the new government, they “should opt out or be cut out”, said Catherine Delore, head of communications at Te Whatu Ora.“I am deeply disappointed and frustrated to read about leaks of Cabinet papers and suggestions that [it]  is happening from within the publ...
Christchurch City Holdings seeks active investment mandate
Policy

Christchurch City Holdings seeks active investment mandate

The holding company says it could give the council nearly $450m more in dividends.

Oliver Lewis 4:30pm
Energy

Gas demand could outstrip supply by 2025

It raises the prospect of an energy shortfall across the economy,

Ian Llewellyn 3:23pm
Law & Regulation

Top news websites ran scam advert

AI-generated scams are rising. 

Daniel Dunkley 12:00pm
