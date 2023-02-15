12,000 households regain power overnight in Auckland

A tree blocks a road in Waimauku, Auckland. (Image: Getty)

Vector says about 12,000 Aucklanders have managed to regain power overnight.In its morning update, it said despite battling with high winds overnight, the number of people without power had dropped from 42,000 to 30,000 across the city as of 8am. The bulk of the outages continued to be across the north and west of Auckland where challenges such as blocked roads, caused by fallen trees and slips, were making it difficult for Vector to gain access to damaged infrastructure.Vector warned the “significant damage” to electricity net...