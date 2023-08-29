Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Energy

BlueFloat Energy confident of demand for big offshore wind projects

BlueFloat Energy confident of demand for big offshore wind projects
BlueFloat Energy wants to build windfarms off the Taranaki and Waikato coasts. (Image: BlueFloat Energy)
Greg Hurrell
Greg Hurrell
Tue, 29 Aug 2023
Offshore wind energy startup BlueFloat Energy is pushing ahead with plans for gigawatts of offshore wind generation in the Taranaki and Waikato regions.It's dismissing pushback from some analysts worried that the country and the electricity market can’t handle new generation on such a scale. For now, BlueFloat is focused on the regulatory changes needed to make offshore wind generation a reality in New Zealand.BlueFloat has two fixed-seabed offshore wind projects in the works in partnership with Taranaki energy services company E...
IMF report card: NZ could do better
Economy

IMF report card: NZ could do better

The report implicitly criticises the government for being too free with cash handouts.

Pattrick Smellie 5:30am
Policy Analysis

Govt lays down challenge with latest round of spending cuts

Finding money to pay for promises and tax cuts has become harder.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Govt lays down challenge with latest round of spending cuts
Opinion

Pattrick Smellie: Game-changer: the new case for rooftop solar power

Are smart technology and a clever business model game-changers for rooftop solar power?

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Game-changer: the new case for rooftop solar power

More Energy

Game-changer: the new case for rooftop solar power
Opinion

Pattrick Smellie: Game-changer: the new case for rooftop solar power

Are smart technology and a clever business model game-changers for rooftop solar power?

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Part-sale of metering business gives Vector a $1.72b profit windfall
Markets

Part-sale of metering business gives Vector a $1.72b profit windfall

Vector says it is in a critical decade as the economy electrifies.

Staff reporters 25 Aug 2023
Strategic review of Genesis must focus on carbon zero by 2050
Policy

Strategic review of Genesis must focus on carbon zero by 2050

NZ's net zero goal poses problems in terms of energy policy and security.

Ian Llewellyn 25 Aug 2023
Genesis revenue and emissions both fall amid record renewable generation
Markets

Genesis revenue and emissions both fall amid record renewable generation

Thermal generation from the Huntly power station fell to record lows in 2023.

Staff reporters 24 Aug 2023