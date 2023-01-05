Menu
Boosting transport biofuels won't snatch food from hungry mouths, BANZ says

(Image: Getty)
Greg Hurrell
Thu, 05 Jan 2023
New legislation to mandate increasing amounts of biofuel in petrol and diesel is workable despite the lack of domestic bio-refining, the Bioenergy Association of New Zealand says.The Sustainable Biofuel Obligation Bill was due to come into effect this year but had been delayed until 2024. It was currently in the select committee stage and submissions on the bill closed on Jan 12. Bioenergy Association of NZ's (BANZ) executive officer, Brian Cox, said although transport biofuel should and could be produced in NZ, there was no prospect o...
