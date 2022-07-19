See full details
Energy

Comcom charges Mercury NZ over termination fee

Greg Hurrell
Tue, 19 Jul 2022

Comcom charges Mercury NZ over termination fee
The power company has been accused of breaching fair trading law. (Image: Mercury NZ)
Greg Hurrell
Tue, 19 Jul 2022
The Commerce Commission is taking Mercury NZ to court for wrongly charging customers an early termination fee.The commission filed seven charges in the Auckland district court against Mercury under the Fair Trading Act for making false and/or misleading representations to some of its residential customers.The case is centred on changes Mercury made to its terms and conditions in 2016, in which customers on a renewed term could end their plan without paying an early termination fee. The regulator alleges that, between 2017 and 2020, Me...

