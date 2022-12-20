Contact Energy to set its first net-zero targets

Mike Fuge describes Lake Onslow as “an old generation solution to the next generation’s challenge”. (Image: Supplied)

Contact Energy's chief executive, Mike Fuge, says the company will institute a zero-emissions plan in response to an otherwise high score in sustainability ratings this month.This month, Forsyth Barr released its first-ever carbon, environmental, social and governance (CESG) survey on New Zealand-listed companies. Contact Energy scored an A, with 80.7%. At the same time, the company was also listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index for the first time.Forsyth Barr gave Contact Energy high scores on the carbon, social an...