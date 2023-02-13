Menu
Cooking with gas: a new front in the culture wars

While the US debate on cooking with gas becomes a political issue, health officials in NZ say it safe if people are sensible. (Image: DepositPhotos)
Ian Llewellyn
Mon, 13 Feb 2023
The chances of the ferocious gas safety argument in the United States spreading to New Zealand look unlikely with health officials here saying the health risks are minimal if people are sensible and follow the rules.A recent suggestion by US officials that there should be some standards for burning gas in the home for cooking, or even possibly a ban on new installations, exploded into a new front in the ‘culture wars’.The debate about whether it was safe, whether the risks could be mitigated and what standards could apply were quick...
NZ market falls as earnings season kicks off

Fletcher Building’s earnings downgrade disappointed the market today.

Ella Somers 5:51pm
National committed to housing intensification – Bishop

The party said it supports the supply-side responses to the housing crisis.

Oliver Lewis 5:15pm
Redcurrent goes into liquidation

The homeware retailer was started more than 20 years ago and had 10 stores.

Riley Kennedy 1:20pm

Shocker half-year result for Contact Energy

Reduced gas storage capacity at a facility in Taranaki delivered a $120m hit.

Pattrick Smellie 9:36am
Airlines bring in firepower to get hydrogen off the ground

Air NZ wants to see its first hydrogen-powered commercial demonstration flight by 2036.

Brent Melville 10 Feb 2023
Axing the biofuels mandate was 'no surprise'

Reactions to the scrapping of the biofuels mandate bill have been mixed.

Greg Hurrell 10 Feb 2023
How Vector weathered the last flood

A look at how Vector got through the last flood and is preparing for the next.

Ian Llewellyn 10 Feb 2023