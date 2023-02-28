Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Energy

Could the EV boom run out of juice before it gets going?

Could the EV boom run out of juice before it gets going?
Prices of battery metals have spiked (Image: Getty)
The Economist
The Economist
Tue, 28 Feb 2023
Electric vehicles (EVs) appear unstoppable. Carmakers are outpledging themselves in terms of production goals. Industry analysts are struggling to keep up. Battery-powered cars may zoom from 10% of global vehicle sales in 2021 to 40% by 2030, according to BloombergNEF. Depending on whom you ask, that could translate to between 25 million and 40m EVs a year. They, and the tens of millions manufactured between now and then, will need plenty of batteries. Research firm Bernstein reckons that demand from EVs will grow six-fold by 2030 (see chart 1)...
Primary Sector

LIC's new chief information officer sees endless opportunities

LIC has more than a century of data collection under its belt.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Finance

NZ Super Fund tips another US$4.5m into Rubicon Technologies

The NZ Super Fund might be wondering whether it crossed the Rubicon.  

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Opinion

Pattrick Smellie: Smoke, mirrors and delay – National’s three waters policy

National's three waters policy is only cosmetically distinct from Labour's.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am

More Energy

Listed Companies

Hydro boost for Genesis as it readies for winter

Company bosses are wondering how to manage and pay for Huntly power station.

Ian Llewellyn 27 Feb 2023
Infrastructure

NZ will reach peak petrol by 2025

The forecasts show that petrol demand will peak around 2024-25 as the country's light vehicle fleet electrifies.

Ian Llewellyn 27 Feb 2023
Listed Companies

Channel turns around years of losses

Channel reported total revenue of $158 million, up 32% from the previous year.

Ian Llewellyn 24 Feb 2023
Energy

Transpower hits pause on 427% hike in Buller Electricity transmission fees

Buller Electricity says it will take the commercial risk in freezing huge transmission fee increases until its lawsuit against Transpower is resolved.

Greg Hurrell 24 Feb 2023