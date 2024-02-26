Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Energy

Counties Energy goes high tech to manage growing network use

Counties Energy goes high tech to manage growing network use
Moonis Vegdani is the company's strategy and transformation chief and an EV owner. (Image: Counties Energy)
Greg Hurrell
Greg Hurrell
Mon, 26 Feb 2024
Lines company Counties Energy plans a big data trial this winter that could transform its operating model and save on overbuilding network capacity.With a network footprint straddling southern Auckland and northern Waikato, it faces fast-growing electricity demand.More households are buying electric vehicles, and more are adding solar panels that can feed into the network. Those factors mean the company has to manage a greater two-way power flow.The company is consumer-owned: the Counties Energy Trust holds all of its shares. Joint testing...
Tale of two taxes hits cinema
Infrastructure

Dileepa Fonseka: Tale of two taxes hits cinema

Councillors would rather give millions to a Nasdaq-listed company than levy land rates.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Markets

Buyout talk swirls around Fletcher Building

Company's share price jumps 10% following buyout speculation.

John Anthony 5:00am
Buyout talk swirls around Fletcher Building
Bloomberg

Amazon deserves to be called out for swindling users

For a company that claims to be customer-obsessed, Amazon takes the grubby way out. 

Bloomberg 5:00am
Amazon deserves to be called out for swindling users

More Energy

Market will decide Huntly's Future: Genesis
Markets

Market will decide Huntly's Future: Genesis

Coal maybe a dirty word, but it is needed to keep the lights on.

Ian Llewellyn 23 Feb 2024
Tough six months hit Genesis Energy's earnings and profit
Markets

Tough six months hit Genesis Energy's earnings and profit

Huntly outage, low rain and increasing costs hurt.

Ian Llewellyn 22 Feb 2024
Mercury stock is underperforming, says analyst
Energy

Mercury stock is underperforming, says analyst

Mercury is trading on 'lofty valuation metrics', warns analyst.

Murray Jones 21 Feb 2024
Mercury works through cost and hydro niggles
Markets

Mercury works through cost and hydro niggles

Factors beyond its control have affected profits. 

Ian Llewellyn 20 Feb 2024