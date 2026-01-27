Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Energy

EECA: shifting power use off-peak could save up to $3b

EECA: shifting power use off-peak could save up to $3b
Shifting the timing of power use would mean spending less on poles and lines. (Image: Getty)
Ian Llewellyn
Ian Llewellyn
Tue, 27 Jan 2026
An Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority-commissioned analysis suggests New Zealand could reduce peak electricity demand by as much as a quarter, potentially deferring billions of dollars in future network and generation investment.The report, prepared by consultancy Jacobs for the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (EECA), estimated that the country has 1,700–1,900 megawatts (MW) of “shiftable” demand that could be moved away from peak periods and into lower-demand “troughs” using modern cont...
A year in KiwiSaver
Opinion

David Chaplin: A year in KiwiSaver

The median KiwiSaver balanced fund returned 9.7% in 2025.

David Chaplin 5:00am
Infrastructure

Auckland’s waste rivals trash talk on Redvale capacity

Hoping for a fast-track, Waste Management says competitors can’t handle more waste.

Thomas Manch 5:00am
Auckland’s waste rivals trash talk on Redvale capacity
Infrastructure

Whoopsie: NZTA reapplies for fast-track

A road of national significance project had to be withdrawn from the fast-track.

Thomas Manch 5:00am
Whoopsie: NZTA reapplies for fast-track

More Energy

Gas matters as hydro improves for Contact and Genesis
Markets

Gas matters as hydro improves for Contact and Genesis

Contact reported a sharp drop in forward prices as hydro storage rose.

Ian Llewellyn 22 Jan 2026
Mercury commissions new geothermal unit
Markets

Mercury commissions new geothermal unit

Mercury and Meridian report strong hydro inflows and significant spill,

Ian Llewellyn 21 Jan 2026
Gentailer, energy companies record flat productivity growth
Infrastructure

Gentailer, energy companies record flat productivity growth

Commentators say it is especially concerning given their outsized footprint in the NZX50.

Michael Neilson 20 Jan 2026
Stobo investigation stalls EA leadership plan
Law & Regulation

Stobo investigation stalls EA leadership plan

A plan to install Craig Stobo as Electricity Authority chair fell apart, sources say.

Ian Llewellyn 19 Jan 2026