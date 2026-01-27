EECA: shifting power use off-peak could save up to $3b

Shifting the timing of power use would mean spending less on poles and lines. (Image: Getty)

An Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority-commissioned analysis suggests New Zealand could reduce peak electricity demand by as much as a quarter, potentially deferring billions of dollars in future network and generation investment.The report, prepared by consultancy Jacobs for the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (EECA), estimated that the country has 1,700–1,900 megawatts (MW) of “shiftable” demand that could be moved away from peak periods and into lower-demand “troughs” using modern cont...