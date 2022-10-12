See full details
Electricity regulator: breaking up is hard to do

Wed, 12 Oct 2022

Electricity regulator: breaking up is hard to do
Taking the Manapouri dam off Meridian might do more harm than good, says the regulator. (Image: Meridian)
Wed, 12 Oct 2022
There are some concerns that the major electricity players could be misusing their market powers but breaking them up may not work and could possibly do more harm than good, says the Electricity Authority.The regulator has released its latest paper on the state of the market, focusing on promoting competition in the wholesale electricity market.It concludes the best way to promote competition is more and faster investment in new generation.Some have argued that breaking up the major generator-retailers (gentailers) is the best way forward. Sugg...

