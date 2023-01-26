Menu
Electricity sector warns 'winter is coming'

Making sure the Huntly power station is running at the right time is one of the keys to avoiding power cuts this winter. (Image: Getty)
Ian Llewellyn
Ian Llewellyn
Thu, 26 Jan 2023
The Electricity Authority is being asked to make quick decisions to reduce the risk of power blackouts this winter.Transpower as the system operator has been warning that this winter could include times when there is not enough electricity being generated quickly enough in the right places to meet peak demand periods.Last year, the Electricity Authority (EA) put out an urgent request for submissions on its ideas about how to deal with peak demand surges. It comes as windfarms play a larger part in the electricity portfolio and there is less qui...
New investor on the cards for National Business Review

Owner Todd Scott stressed he hasn't sold to the Murdochs.

Staff reporters 11:05am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Thursday, Jan 26, 2023

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

The Quizmaster 10:10am
Tax cuts a low priority for Auckland business leaders

Back to basics does not equal tax cuts.

Jem Traylen 5:00am

