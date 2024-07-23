Menu
Emergency powers suggested to deal with gas supply woes

Officials have raised the prospect of using emergency regulations in face of gas crunch. (Image: NZME)
Ian Llewellyn
Tue, 23 Jul 2024
Senior government officials have suggested to some in the gas sector that crisis emergency powers could be used to ensure gas supply to critical users.A group set up to examine measures to address the energy shortfall has also warned of the growing risk that reduced gas supply could derail economic activity and wider supply chains.Sources have told BusinessDesk that in negotiations, officials have cited powers in the Gas Governance (Critical Contingency Management) Regulations 2008 as one option available to the Government.The negotiations bega...
