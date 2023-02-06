Menu
Energy-from-waste proponents face off with Nimbys

Project Kea proposal could create 30MW on to the grid. (Image: SIRRL)
Brent Melville
Mon, 06 Feb 2023
Opponents of a planned energy-from-waste plant in South Canterbury say the project has been poorly thought out and will poison the region’s air. South Island Resource Recovery (SIRRL) lodged its resource application for the $350 million ‘Project Kea’ plant, proposed for a 15-hectare site near Glenavy, with Environment Canterbury and the Waimate district council last September.  SIRRL, a joint venture between New Zealand's Renew Energy and China Tianying, said the plant will be able to produce about 30 megawatts o...
