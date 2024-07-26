Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Energy

Energy squeeze just gets tighter

Energy squeeze just gets tighter
Falling levels at hydro lakes like Pukaki are just one reason energy prices are soaring. (Image: NZME)
Ian Llewellyn
Ian Llewellyn
Fri, 26 Jul 2024
The energy squeeze is tightening, with near-term wholesale electricity futures going above $400 a megawatt hour and gas trading at prices 400% above where they were a year ago.Transpower said that last week, average wholesale electricity prices remained high, with the average wholesale price at Ōtāhuhu increasing from $332 a megawatt hour (MWh) to $368/MWh.“The North Island and South Island reference prices are about three times higher than they were this time last year. High average prices are in line with low hydro storage, highly price...
Minister's $200m tobacco tax cut bypasses Cabinet requirements
Policy

Minister's $200m tobacco tax cut bypasses Cabinet requirements

Researchers say there's more evidence to support the repealed Smokefree policies.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Markets

Forsyth Barr initiates full Turners coverage

Forsyth Barr says a premium valuation is now warranted. 

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Forsyth Barr initiates full Turners coverage
Infrastructure

Opening day congestion for untolled Penlink highway – NZTA

The road should be redesigned if the Government chooses not to toll, agency said.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Opening day congestion for untolled Penlink highway – NZTA

More Energy

SOE wanted to close NZ's only gas trading platform immediately
Markets

SOE wanted to close NZ's only gas trading platform immediately

Transpower said the closure would make no difference; the sector disagreed.

Ian Llewellyn 24 Jul 2024
ForBarr downgrades Genesis on gas uncertainty
Markets

ForBarr downgrades Genesis on gas uncertainty

The company faced the greatest challenges in the sector. 

Ian Llewellyn 23 Jul 2024
Emergency powers suggested to deal with gas supply woes
Editor's Picks

Emergency powers suggested to deal with gas supply woes

Govt warned of drop in economic activity and supply chain disruption.

Ian Llewellyn 23 Jul 2024
Gas supply a slow motion trainwreck: Pan Pac
Editor's Picks

Gas supply a slow motion trainwreck: Pan Pac

'Crisis is only warming up', says Pan Pac timber processor boss.

Ian Llewellyn 22 Jul 2024