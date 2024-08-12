Menu
Every crisis brings opportunity: the rise of SolarZero

Every crisis brings opportunity: the rise of SolarZero
As power prices increase, more solar panels will appear on houses. (Image: NZME)
Ian Llewellyn
Ian Llewellyn
Mon, 12 Aug 2024
SolarZero has had an uplift in installation inquiries this winter with the current energy shortfall driving even more business its way.Numerous companies offer household solar panel installations. What makes its business model different is that it offers the service on a subscription basis.Instead of paying upfront for solar panels and a battery and owning it, the household pays a set monthly fee over 25 years, and the company owns and maintains the equipment.On average, the panels and battery cost $20,000, are paid for at $200 a month, and pro...
