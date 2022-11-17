Menu
Fuge: Liz Truss a lesson for those backing market intervention

Contact's Taranaki Combined Cycle Plant closure in 2024 is still the right move, says CEO. (Image: Contact)
Ian Llewellyn
Thu, 17 Nov 2022
Contact Energy’s boss Mike Fuge rates the chance of regulatory intervention in the electricity sector as “moderate to low” despite an ongoing clamour about the market and major companies' profits.Speaking to BusinessDesk after the company’s shareholder meeting on Wednesday, Fuge defended the sector’s performance saying it delivered stable and secure electricity with prices rising at a slower pace than general inflation.Ministers have brushed off calls for government intervention, including windfall taxesFu...
Property

Investigator appointed to Christchurch council

Phil Twyford has appointed an investigator to Christchurch city council in response to its housing defiance.

Oliver Lewis 12:50pm
Retail

Countdown increases fair pay with ‘unprecedented’ 19%

The supermarket chain has raised the bar for the industry but will others follow?

Jem Traylen 12:50pm
Tourism

It's the Great Lockup, as hotel rooms stay closed

The hotel sector recovery is being stymied by widespread staffing issues.

Brent Melville 12:00pm

Energy Free

Contact shareholders not so fussed on dividends

Contact had to assure shareholders the dividend policy was a good idea.

Ella Somers 16 Nov 2022
Energy

Renewable electricity hits a record 99%

Full hydro lakes and strong winds contributed to a great result.

Ian Llewellyn 16 Nov 2022
Infrastructure

Infratil's war-chest grows

Infratil is about to rake in another $614m to add to its $1.43b available capital.

Jenny Ruth 16 Nov 2022
Infrastructure Free

Aurora Energy ups spending, banks on 'virtual' generation

The Otago lines company can see a light at the end of the tunnel.

Brent Melville 16 Nov 2022